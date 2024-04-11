P.E.I. launches program to improve housing for temporary foreign workers

The Prince Edward Island government has launched a grant program aimed at improving living quarters for temporary foreign workers on farms.

According to a news release from the province, the Temporary Foreign Worker in Agriculture Housing Improvement program will provide grants worth up to $15,000 to eligible farms. Potential living arrangement improvements include:

bathrooms, laundry facilities, and ventilation systems

additional first aid stations

upgraded carbon monoxide detectors and fire safety equipment

heat pump installations

better internet and telephone services

general maintenance

sewage and water systems repairs

“P.E.I.’s agriculture industry is a driving force for our local economy, and welcoming TFWs (temporary foreign workers) to our workforce is an important part of making sure our industry and communities continue to thrive,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson in the release.

