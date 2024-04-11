P.E.I. launches program to improve housing for temporary foreign workers

ATLANTIC
    A farmer works a potato field in North Tryon, Prince Edward Island on Thursday, July 13, 2000. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A farmer works a potato field in North Tryon, Prince Edward Island on Thursday, July 13, 2000. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    The Prince Edward Island government has launched a grant program aimed at improving living quarters for temporary foreign workers on farms.

    According to a news release from the province, the Temporary Foreign Worker in Agriculture Housing Improvement program will provide grants worth up to $15,000 to eligible farms. Potential living arrangement improvements include:

    • bathrooms, laundry facilities, and ventilation systems
    • additional first aid stations
    • upgraded carbon monoxide detectors and fire safety equipment
    • heat pump installations
    • better internet and telephone services
    • general maintenance
    • sewage and water systems repairs

    “P.E.I.’s agriculture industry is a driving force for our local economy, and welcoming TFWs (temporary foreign workers) to our workforce is an important part of making sure our industry and communities continue to thrive,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson in the release.

