P.E.I. painter hopes her calming scenes will help people living with mental illness

After feeling the impact of mental illness, a Prince Edward Island artist hopes to ease the pain of others with her paintings.

Emily Howard has been painting professionally for the last 20 years.

Her focus narrowed seven years ago after the loss of her sister, who had long struggled with depression.

Howard said that motivated her to do something which could help people like her sister, and like herself.

“I have a lot of anxiety, I always have, and I hid it from the world, as most people do, but then when I was more open about my anxiety I realized everyone has this,” said Howard. “We’re all walking around trying to present a strong front, when really we’re all, kinda, a little scared.”

She mostly paints calming landscape scenes, working to evoke feelings of peace and serenity in the people who see her work.

“I can’t take on the role of, maybe say, a therapist or something, but I can help people in an energetic way and try and calm them if they’re either around me,” said Howard. “Or they’re around my work.”

The community has responded well. She’s been recognized with awards and prestigious commissions, including her piece “You Are Loved, You Are Safe,” which was revealed at the opening of P.E.I.’s new mental health and addictions emergency room last month.

She hopes the painting offers some help to the people visiting.

“I’m always trying to have my work reach those people that need it, and now my work will be in the place where they go,” said Howard. “So that was amazing.”

