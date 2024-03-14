P.E.I. painter hopes her calming scenes will help people living with mental illness
After feeling the impact of mental illness, a Prince Edward Island artist hopes to ease the pain of others with her paintings.
Emily Howard has been painting professionally for the last 20 years.
Her focus narrowed seven years ago after the loss of her sister, who had long struggled with depression.
Howard said that motivated her to do something which could help people like her sister, and like herself.
“I have a lot of anxiety, I always have, and I hid it from the world, as most people do, but then when I was more open about my anxiety I realized everyone has this,” said Howard. “We’re all walking around trying to present a strong front, when really we’re all, kinda, a little scared.”
She mostly paints calming landscape scenes, working to evoke feelings of peace and serenity in the people who see her work.
“I can’t take on the role of, maybe say, a therapist or something, but I can help people in an energetic way and try and calm them if they’re either around me,” said Howard. “Or they’re around my work.”
The community has responded well. She’s been recognized with awards and prestigious commissions, including her piece “You Are Loved, You Are Safe,” which was revealed at the opening of P.E.I.’s new mental health and addictions emergency room last month.
She hopes the painting offers some help to the people visiting.
“I’m always trying to have my work reach those people that need it, and now my work will be in the place where they go,” said Howard. “So that was amazing.”
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
Commenting on Navalny's death for first time, Putin says he supported prisoner swap for his foe
Russian President Vladimir Putin said early Monday that he supported an idea to release late opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prisoner exchange just days before the man who was his biggest foe died.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
VIDEO 'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
Daily temperature records broken in Alberta, B.C., Yukon, Environment Canada reports
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching areas throughout Canada, including regions of Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon Territory.
'Your city is here with you': Ottawa honours the six victims of Barrhaven's mass killing
A public funeral honouring the six victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history took place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Putin is poised to extend his rule in highly orchestrated vote even as Russians quietly protest
Russians crowded outside polling stations at midday Sunday on the last day of a presidential election, apparently heeding an opposition call to protest against President Vladimir Putin in a vote that offered them no real alternatives.
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Deeply saddened': Toronto's Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse destroyed by large fire
A fire that destroyed a beloved Toronto Islands landmark Sunday morning has left residents, politicians and visitors reeling.
-
One climatologist says Canada just had the warmest winter in 77 years. What does that mean for spring?
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
-
Recall issued for braised beef rib pot pie in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a braised beef rib pot pie due to undeclared anchovy.
Calgary
-
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
-
Banff councillor charged with sexual assault can continue to serve
Banff ‘Mayor Corrie DiManno issued a statement on the town’s website Thursday regarding a councillor charged with sexual assault.
-
Wranglers fall to Eagles in Colorado 3-1 to split weekend series
After an exciting shootout win Friday night, the Calgary Wranglers went hunting for a weekend sweep Saturday in Colorado.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in north Edmonton basement, homicide detectives investigating: EPS
Police are investigating the death of a man early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
Man dies after truck crashed into power poles Friday night
A man is dead after his truck hit two power poles on Parsons Road in south Edmonton Friday night.
-
1 dead after stabbing in north Edmonton early Sunday morning
A 30-year-old man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
Montreal
-
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
-
Girl, 16, riding electric scooter in serious condition after collision with car in Villeray
A girl riding an electric scooter is in serious condition in hospital after a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Montrealers revel in St. Patrick's Day fun at 199th parade
The sun managed to peek out – a little bit of luck for thousands of revellers who took to the streets of Montreal Sunday for the 199th St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Ottawa
-
'Your city is here with you': Ottawa honours the six victims of Barrhaven's mass killing
A public funeral honouring the six victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history took place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
-
Firefighters safely extricate child's fingers trapped in bathroom drain in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says a portion of a drain system had to be removed using an electric saw after a child’s fingers got trapped in a bathroom drain Saturday morning in Orleans.
-
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days. Sources told CTV News Ottawa Sunday they have finally landed in Ottawa.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
-
'Keep it going': Easton Cowan sets new London Knights point streak record
Easton Cowan is now the London Knights all-time franchise leader when it comes to points in consecutive games.
-
Dundas Street lane restrictions to begin for East London Link project
A heads up for drivers beginning on Monday, as work on the East London Link project will result in lane restrictions on a section of Dundas Street which is expected to last until the end of the year.
Barrie
-
Body of missing 16-year-old discovered in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police have confirmed the search for a missing girl that began on Saturday has ended after locating the body Sunday afternoon.
-
St. Patrick's Day in Barrie: Here's how people celebrated
Pub's were packed on Sunday throughout the city of Barrie, as thousands celebrated St. Patrick's Day.
-
Barrie Easter Market: here is what the event offered
A new Easter market was held in Barrie on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Opinion
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
-
Police observe alleged drug deal in northwestern Ont., two arrested, Percocet, hydromorphone, methamphetamine seized
Two individuals from northwestern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking after some “keen observations” by police.
Kitchener
-
Quiet St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo
After thousands of students made their way to a large unsanctioned party on Marshall Street Saturday afternoon, Sunday was mostly silent.
-
Break-in at Kitchener dental clinic under investigation
The owner of Kitchener dental office says she feels angry and violated after an overnight break-in.
-
Big turnout at Kitchener Model Train Show
Hundreds of model train enthusiasts flocked to Bingemans for St. Patrick’s Day.
Windsor
-
'We are taking action': Municipality issues update on proposed Dresden, Ont. waste management facility
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is not backing down in its fight against a proposed waste management facility, with the municipality filing a submission and the mayor penning a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment.
-
2 women arrested after officers interrupt break-and-enter in progress, police say
Windsor police have arrested two women after interrupting a break-and-enter in the city’s east end, officers said Sunday.
-
32-year-old man in custody following standoff: Chatham-Kent police
A man is in custody after a four hour-long standoff in Dover Township late Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba curling couple to represent province at Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship
Kadriana and Colton Lott are set to hit the sheet Sunday in Fredericton as one of two teams representing Manitoba at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.
-
Winnipeg police homicide unit investigating death of distressed man
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.
-
'Something fantastic': Manitoba Music Show sees hundreds of vinyl collectors, buyers
Manitoba’s largest music and record sale returned to Winnipeg’s Caboto Centre Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Irish pub owner claims his family introduced green beer to western Canada
The owner of an Irish pub in downtown Saskatoon says his bar has been busy all weekend, since St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Sunday this year.
-
'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.
-
‘We are a better community because of him’: Saskatoon mourns generous philanthropist
91-year-old Leslie Dubé died on Wednesday, leaving a legacy through community support.
Regina
-
Sask. driver faces over $1,000 in fines after multiple offences
A Saskatchewan driver is facing $1,383 in fines after multiple offences.
-
'Irresponsible': Sask. First Nation organization decries province's $1 billion bet on irrigation
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s “deeply troubled” by the Saskatchewan government’s failure to consult First Nations in its bid to increase the number of irrigation projects out of Lake Diefenbaker.
-
This house in Regina has several hand-made leprechauns on its front yard
One yard in Regina is showing off some art for St. Patrick's Day.
Kelowna
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
‘A dangerous act’: BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo
A BC Hydro pole was deliberately set on fire in downtown Nanaimo, according to the utility.
-
Wildfire discovered on Sea to Sky Sunday declared out: BCWS
A wildfire that was burning in the Lower Mainland on Sunday has been put out, according to the BC Wildfire Service website.
-
Abbotsford woman's husband charged with murder after fatal stabbing
The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford Friday night has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
38 warm-weather records broken Saturday
Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.
-
‘A dangerous act’: BC Hydro pole set on fire in downtown Nanaimo
A BC Hydro pole was deliberately set on fire in downtown Nanaimo, according to the utility.
-
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.