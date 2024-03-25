P.E.I. protects popular park from erosion, climate change

ATLANTIC
    Prince Edward Island has finished shoreline protection work at the Cedar Dunes Provincial Park, guarding it against erosion and the effects of climate change.

    According to a Monday news release from the province, the park, located near West Point, suffered erosion due to rising sea levels, waves, and storm surge.

    “Shoreline protection is necessary for the sustainability of provincial infrastructure, such as provincial parks, highways, and bridges,” said Ernie Hudson, minister of transportation and infrastructure, in the release. “Cedar Dunes is a special area for Islanders and visitors. Effective restoration means that the next generations can enjoy camping or visiting the beach.”

    Workers started installing five reefs and a groyne (an artificial barrier) to withstand waves and strong winds in the winter of 2021-2022. They also installed two more reefs and roughly 14,000 tonnes of sand nourishment in February and March of this year.

    Each reef has roughly 2,000 tonnes of large rock.

    “The reefs take energy out of high waves from hitting the shore causing erosion,” said Phil Gotell, a provincial engineer for western P.E.I., in the release. “They worked so well that they defended the shore from the power of Hurricane Fiona.”

    The engineers who designed the project recently received the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Engineering Achievement from the Association of Professional Engineers of Prince Edward Island.

