P.E.I. RCMP investigating suspicious Souris cottage fire

The Prince Edward Island RCMP is investigating a fire at a Souris cottage they believe was deliberately set Monday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported fire around 2:30 a.m. The release did not provide information on the damage to the property.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police at 902-687-9300 or at 902-838-9300, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.