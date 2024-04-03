P.E.I. RCMP see 85 per cent spike in fraud reports

Prince Edward Island RCMP has seen a dramatic spike in fraud reports in the province in the last five years.

According to an RCMP news release, police saw an 85 per cent increase in fraud reports in that timeframe.

The release says possible fraud red flags include:

receiving an unsolicited call from an unknown person

scare tactics such as implications that utilities will be cut off, police will make an arrest, or grandchildren are in trouble

strange payment methods such as buying gift cards

"If you are not familiar with the organization or person you are communicating with, always verify by contacting the organization or person by a known phone number,” said Cpl. Gavin Moore, media relations officer with the P.E.I. RCMP, in the release. “Island police are seeing individuals being scammed on a daily basis, which can be prevented. When in doubt, contact your local police service for guidance to ensure you do not become a victim of fraud."

