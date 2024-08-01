P.E.I. to demolish former site of Charlottetown outreach centre

The former home of a controversial outreach centre in Charlottetown, P.E.I., will be torn down by the end of the year.

According to a news release, the provincial government issued a tender to demolish the former Charlottetown Curling Club at 241 Euston Street on Thursday. The work on the 0.67-acre property is expected to wrap up by the end of 2024.

“Residents have an expressed interest in the redevelopment of this property and the possibilities are endless with potential for housing, community space, recreational, childcare and commercial space,” said Housing, Land and Communities Minister Rob Lantz in the release. “We want to work with, and for, residents to create infrastructure that supports the generational needs of the community.”

The Community Outreach Centre used the building for nearly three years before it relocated to Park Street last March. The centre drew heavy criticism from residents and politicians over safety concerns during its time on Euston Street.

In September 2023, Charlottetown Police Chief Brad MacConnell described the centre as an “un-policeable situation.”

The province says it will provide further details on how the public can give input on the future of the property in the fall.

