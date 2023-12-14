Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank wins $105,000 in national contest

The Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax has been an operation for 40 years.

“We serve the people of HRM and we provide food and furniture,” said Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank executive director Denise Daley, who added they also provide numerous community-based programs. “Such as the emergency assistance fund. We also have back-to-school programs and we have a Christmas hamper program that is currently underway.”

Each day, this food and furniture bank serves as many as 100 people.

“The need is immense,” said Daley.

In the warehouse, workers are busy stuffing boxes with food.

“When they are done, they are nice and overflowing,” said food manager Josie Young. “We have a lot of produce, sweets, and dairy, plus bread and dry goods.”

Quebec-based iA Financial Group recently launched a philanthropic contest open to local charities across the country.

The grand prize of $105,000 could be used to provide food and furniture for people living in this community.

“This year in the Maritimes north, we had three finalists,” said Catherine Tardiff, who works in the iA Financial Group’s Philanthropy Division.

One of the finalists was the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank, based on more than 15,000 votes on iA Financial Group’s website.

Tardiff told these workers she was coming to the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank inspect the facility.

But in reality, she came with a surprise: They had won the contest and the $105,000.

“It really warms my heart, to know that this donation is going to make a huge difference in the field,” said Tardiff. “We know that food banks in the country are empty.”

“We can help even more now,” said Daley, who added the money that will go along way, especially at a time of the year when demand is high.

