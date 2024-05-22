Parlee Beach, N.B., receiving stormwater quality improvement system

Beachgoers enjoying the warm May temperatures have likely noticed a big project taking place at Parlee Beach Provincial Park in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B.

A new stormwater quality improvement system is being added near the main parking lot at the entrance to the park.

Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture spokesperson Heather Pert said the stormwater to the south of the tidal creek will be collected by a new storm sewer system which directs runoff to a new pumping facility.

Water can be treated with cartridge filters and UV disinfection.

Pert said the sequencing of the project was organized in a way to complete the storm sewer infrastructure during Parlee's off-season in order to not interrupt access to the park and parking lot.

"The work during the tourist season will primarily consist of work in and around the pumping facility, which will not significantly impact park access or parking," said Pert in an email to CTV News.

No-swim advisories have been an issue at the beach for years due to due to high E. coli and enterococcus counts.

Possible causes of the no-swim advisories range from surface water run-off from agriculture and urban areas, sewage system overflows, birds, wild and domesticated animals, and fecal matter from swimmers.

