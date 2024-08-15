Peace officers seize 1.6kg of cannabis from unlicensed Fredericton dispensary

New Brunswick Justice and Public Safety peace officers and Fredericton Police Force members seized more the 1.6 kilograms of cannabis bud from an unlicensed dispensary last month.

According to a news release from the provincial government, officers seized the cannabis from York County Vape & Smoke Shop at 1168 Smythe Street on July 23. They also seized:

27.5 grams of hashish

$3,239 in cash

74 joints

68 THC vapes

58 THC edibles

52 flavoured vape cartridges

30 packs of cannabis shatter

Officers arrested and charged a 46-year-old man under the Cannabis Act. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

