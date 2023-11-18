Pet pics: Halifax first responders pose with furry friends for calendar fundraiser

Firefighters often rush into burning buildings and douse raging forest flames, but as a new collection of Halifax calendars prove, they also like spending time with animals.

“People can see we’re human, too,” said Mike Sears, founder and president of Fight4Life, a non-profit organization that supports retired and active Halifax firefighters.

Fight4Life, which was established in honour of firefighter Kyle Currie, who was diagnosed with PTSD and took his own life in 2018, has released its 2024 calendars, which feature first responders posing with their beloved pets.

Fight4Life has released its 2024 calendar. (Source: Fight4Life)Sears noted how pets and animals can play a crucial role in the mental health of firefighters, who often experience high levels of stress on the job.

“We’ve got a therapy dog program through the department,” he said. “Fight4life supports that program through additional training for the canines.

“Therapy dogs are a welcome sight.”

Fight4Life has released its 2024 calendar. (Source: Fight4Life)Joe Triff, president of the Halifax Professional Firefighters Union 268, said the calendar fundraiser, which sells roughly 1,300 copies annually, is a big source of support for firefighters.

“It’s important for us to have that support,” he said. “We’ve got benefits like every employee, but there’s a gap that Fight4Life has stepped in to really help us out.”

The calendars are available at Fight4Life’s website.

