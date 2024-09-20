Planes, passengers returning to Halifax airport

Air travel is back in full swing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

"Of course, the summer is our busiest season and this summer was no exception," says Leah Batstone, communications manager for the Halifax International Airport Authority.

Passenger numbers are reaching highs from previous years.

"We had a really strong August, lots of people coming and going and very high passenger volumes at times more than what we saw pre-pandemic," Batstone says.

Forty destinations can now be reached out of Halifax, which is down a bit from its peak in 2019 but more flights are on the way.

Porter Airlines just announced up to 10 flights a week combined to Tampa and Orlando.

“We’re seeing really positive bookings for both of those routes and we think it’s a good sign for the winter,” says the airline’s spokesperson Brad Cicero.

Cicero confirms Halifax is a key market and they are looking at future possibilities out of the Maritimes’ largest airport.

“As we grow across North America, which we’ve been doing over the last two years, we want to bring more service into Halifax,” he says.

Swiss airline Edelweiss has announced nonstop direct flights to Zürich, providing a new destination for travellers

“This offer is great connectivity into Europe, but also allows the opportunity for lots of people to come into Halifax as well,” Batstone says.

Many passengers are excited about the number of options now available around the globe.

“It’s certainly more convenient to come through Halifax without having to go through Toronto or Montreal, for example, to get some more international or American destinations,” says Michael Martin.

“There's enough and I specifically chose the timing this afternoon so we had plenty of time, we didn’t have to get up too early this morning,” says Stuart Cooney.

