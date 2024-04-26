Police investigate 'hate-motivated graffiti' at Porters Lake, N.S., school

Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating alleged hate-motivated mischief at a Porters Lake school on Thursday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a report of mischief at Porters Lake Elementary School on Inspiration Drive around 12:50 p.m. They learned someone had spray-painted graffiti containing a derogatory word on the playground equipment the night prior.

Police say the mischief was motivated by hate based on race.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

