ATLANTIC
More

    • Police investigating firearm incident at Bedford, N.S., business

    A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged firearm and threat incident at a Bedford business on Thursday.

    According to a news release from police, three people attended a business in the 700 block of the Bedford Highway around 6 p.m. Employees refused them service when they allegedly failed to provide identification. After a disagreement, the trio left the building.

    The release says they soon returned and two of them approached an employee. One of them showed what is believed to be a firearm and allegedly threatened the employee, who was not physically hurt.

    The suspect with the firearm is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s with a slim build and short dark hair. He was clean-shaven and wore white sneakers, dark jeans with a belt, a white T-shirt and a kit bag over his left shoulder.

    The second suspect is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s who stands five-foot-10 with a slim build. He had facial hair and short dark hair. He had a cast on his left arm, sneakers, blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a light-coloured hat and multiple chains around his neck.

    The third suspect is described as a white woman with dark-coloured shoulder-length hair. He was wearing sandals, black spandex pants, a blue-hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front and a bright-coloured baseball hat.

    The release says the suspect vehicle is a white four-door BMW car with silver rims, a sunroof and red interior seats.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News