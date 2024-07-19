Police investigating firearm incident at Bedford, N.S., business

Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged firearm and threat incident at a Bedford business on Thursday.

According to a news release from police, three people attended a business in the 700 block of the Bedford Highway around 6 p.m. Employees refused them service when they allegedly failed to provide identification. After a disagreement, the trio left the building.

The release says they soon returned and two of them approached an employee. One of them showed what is believed to be a firearm and allegedly threatened the employee, who was not physically hurt.

The suspect with the firearm is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s with a slim build and short dark hair. He was clean-shaven and wore white sneakers, dark jeans with a belt, a white T-shirt and a kit bag over his left shoulder.

The second suspect is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s who stands five-foot-10 with a slim build. He had facial hair and short dark hair. He had a cast on his left arm, sneakers, blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a light-coloured hat and multiple chains around his neck.

The third suspect is described as a white woman with dark-coloured shoulder-length hair. He was wearing sandals, black spandex pants, a blue-hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front and a bright-coloured baseball hat.

The release says the suspect vehicle is a white four-door BMW car with silver rims, a sunroof and red interior seats.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.