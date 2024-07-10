Police investigating racist graffiti near Antigonish, N.S.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating hate-motivated graffiti near Antigonish.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to reported vandalism in a tunnel under Highway 104 in West River. The learned someone spray-painted racist graffiti on the roadway and tunnel wall.

Police believe the graffiti, which has been removed, was motivated by hate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-863-6500, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.