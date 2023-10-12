Police say youths drove away on ATV after breaking into Antigonish County store

Two teenagers are facing a series of charges after they allegedly broke into a convenience store in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County, stole liquor, and fled the scene on an ATV.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a reported break-in at St. Andrews convenience store near Highway 316 around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 1. They learned two people approached the store on an ATV, smashed a window to enter the building, and stole liquor before fleeing the area.

Police say officers spotted two people recklessly driving an ATV around Antigonish later that same day.

“RCMP officers attempted a traffic stop, however the driver fled the area on the ATV with the passenger,” said Sgt. Warren Mcbeath, with the Antigonish County District RCMP, in a news release.

Police determined the two incidents were connected and later arrested the driver of the ATV, a 17-year-old male, on Oct. 6. He was charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

break and enter

mischief

operating an off-highway vehicle on the highway

failing to wear a helmet

failing to stop for a peace officer

Police arrested the ATV passenger, a 14-year-old male, on Oct. 11 and charged him with:

break and enter

mischief

theft under $5,000

Police say both youths will appear in court at a later date.

