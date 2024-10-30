ATLANTIC
    • Port Charlottetown cruise season sees record-breaking passenger, ship numbers

    Cruise ships in Port Charlottetown are pictured. (Source: Port Charlottetown) Cruise ships in Port Charlottetown are pictured. (Source: Port Charlottetown)
    Port Charlottetown says the recent cruise ship season topped the record-setting numbers from 2019, signalling a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic years.

    The 2024 cruise ship season, which ran from April 8 to Oct. 30, saw 94 ships and more than 220,000 visitors, which represented a 20 per cent increase over 2019.

    Prior to the 2024 season, Port Charlottetown’s website said it expected 96 ship calls and more than 166,000 visitors.

    Last year the city saw 89 ships.

    “This season has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Mike Cochrane, CEO of Port Charlottetown, in a news release. “With record-breaking ship calls and visitor numbers, we’re proud to have played a key role in extending PEI’s tourism season from late April through early November. It’s a testament to our Island’s appeal and the warm welcome extended by our local community.”

    The cruise ship seasons in Saint John, N.B., Halifax and Sydney, N.S., are expected to wrap up in the coming days.

