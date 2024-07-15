Primary caregivers could receive $1,500 a month through new P.E.I. program

ATLANTIC
    A new Prince Edward Island program aims to financially support primary caregivers to allow people to stay at home.

    According to a news release from the province, the At Home Caregiver Benefit will give money to a primary caregiver supporting someone with unpaid, ongoing help such as housework, finances, transportation, and meals.

    The monthly benefit will range from $250 to $1,500 depending on the care recipient’s household income. The person receiving the care will be paid with the benefit and they in turn will pay their primary caregiver.

    “Many Islanders want to age in place and living at home can be a safe option with the ongoing care and support of caregivers,” said Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane in the release. “This is the initial phase of this benefit with expansion to other groups planned for the future. We hope this benefit will provide unpaid primary caregivers with the financial means to continue supporting the care recipient so they can stay in the home and community they know and love.”

    People can call 1-800-371-8245 to connect with a local home care office for an assessment.

    In 2022 there were 34,664 people on P.E.I. who were more than 65 years old, comprising 20.3 per cent of the province’s population.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

