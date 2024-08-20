ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. man arrested in 3D-printed firearm investigation

    Seized items including a 3D printed firearm are pictured in a handout photo from New Brunswick RCMP on Aug. 20, 2024. (Source: NB RCMP) Seized items including a 3D printed firearm are pictured in a handout photo from New Brunswick RCMP on Aug. 20, 2024. (Source: NB RCMP)
    Share

    A New Brunswick man has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling 3D-printed firearms.

    On Aug. 15, RCMP said they received a report about 3D firearms being printed at a residence in Aroostook. Police obtained a search warrant that day, and seized numerous items including a 3D-printed firearm, ammunition, firearms parts, and a 3D printer.

    Police said a second search warrant was obtained for the same location, with several additional items being seized including firearms, manufactured parts, ammunition manufacturing components, prohibited magazines, and electronic devices.

    It's believed some of these items may be related to other ongoing investigations in the Western Valley Region, according to police.

    A 42-year-old Aroostook man was arrested following the searches, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Police did not say what charges could be laid.

    RCMP said the Canada Border Services Agency is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

    "It is illegal to be in possession of, to manufacture, or to traffic firearms and firearm accessories produced with a 3D printer. An appropriate business licence issued by a Chief Firearms Officer is required in order to manufacture or possess any firearm," said Sgt. Dan Sharpe of the Western Valley Region RCMP in a news release.

    "I urge the public to take this seriously. If you suspect someone is involved in the manufacturing or trafficking of 3D printed firearms or firearm accessories, please report it to your local police."

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News