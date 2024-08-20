N.B. man arrested in 3D-printed firearm investigation

A New Brunswick man has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling 3D-printed firearms.

On Aug. 15, RCMP said they received a report about 3D firearms being printed at a residence in Aroostook. Police obtained a search warrant that day, and seized numerous items including a 3D-printed firearm, ammunition, firearms parts, and a 3D printer.

Police said a second search warrant was obtained for the same location, with several additional items being seized including firearms, manufactured parts, ammunition manufacturing components, prohibited magazines, and electronic devices.

It's believed some of these items may be related to other ongoing investigations in the Western Valley Region, according to police.

A 42-year-old Aroostook man was arrested following the searches, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Police did not say what charges could be laid.

RCMP said the Canada Border Services Agency is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

"It is illegal to be in possession of, to manufacture, or to traffic firearms and firearm accessories produced with a 3D printer. An appropriate business licence issued by a Chief Firearms Officer is required in order to manufacture or possess any firearm," said Sgt. Dan Sharpe of the Western Valley Region RCMP in a news release.

"I urge the public to take this seriously. If you suspect someone is involved in the manufacturing or trafficking of 3D printed firearms or firearm accessories, please report it to your local police."

