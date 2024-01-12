Protestors block section of CN rail line along Bedford Basin Friday

Protesters in Halifax blocked a section of a CN Rail line that runs adjacent to the Bedford Basin Friday morning.

Nearly a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the rail line for 97 minutes, which they say is symbolic and marks the number of days since Israel has declared war on Hamas following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel at a music festival.

The proestors arrived at 8:30 a.m. and it appears no arrests were made or any fines issued but CN Police and Halifax Regional Police were on scene.

Last November CN Rail launched a lawsuit against a group of pro-Palestinian protestors who blocked train tracks in Winnipeg for hours.

CTV Atlantic News has reached out to CN Rail for comment but have yet to hear back.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.