    • Protestors block section of CN rail line along Bedford Basin Friday

    Pro-Palestinian protestors blocked a rail line in Halifax on Jan. 12, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic) Pro-Palestinian protestors blocked a rail line in Halifax on Jan. 12, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)

    Protesters in Halifax blocked a section of a CN Rail line that runs adjacent to the Bedford Basin Friday morning.

    Nearly a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the rail line for 97 minutes, which they say is symbolic and marks the number of days since Israel has declared war on Hamas following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel at a music festival.

    The proestors arrived at 8:30 a.m. and it appears no arrests were made or any fines issued but CN Police and Halifax Regional Police were on scene.

    Last November CN Rail launched a lawsuit against a group of pro-Palestinian protestors who blocked train tracks in Winnipeg for hours.

    CTV Atlantic News has reached out to CN Rail for comment but have yet to hear back.

