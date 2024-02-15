Province offers $150K for information on Dartmouth, N.S., murder

ATLANTIC
    Police continue to investigate the 2022 murder of Nelson Tyrelle Beals. (Source: Nova Scotia) Police continue to investigate the 2022 murder of Nelson Tyrelle Beals. (Source: Nova Scotia)
    The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction for a nearly two-year-old Dartmouth murder case.

    According to a Thursday news release from the province, officers responded to a reported shooting at Viscaya Place in the early morning hours of June 11, 2022. Police learned Nelson Tyrelle Beals, 34, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Investigators believe people may have information on the case that has not been shared with police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program at 1-888-710-9090, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

