Provincial election not in the cards for 2024: N.S. premier

Like most Nova Scotians, Premier Tim Houston couldn’t have predicted the whirlwind of fires and floods that fell on the province this year. Going into 2024, he says he can’t be sure what the next 12 months have in store, but he’s fairly certain an election won’t be in the cards.

“My motto is more and faster,” he said, referring to his government’s goals. “I’m not seeing an election in 2024. My only focus is Nova Scotia and supporting Nova Scotians.”

Houston, who was elected premier in 2021, has made health care one of his major issues. Speaking with CTV’s Todd Battis, Houston said while serious problems continue to plague the system, he’s hopeful they’re reaching a tipping point towards more positive outcomes.

“We’re making progress for sure,” he said. “There’s still pressure on the system and there’s work to be done. I’ll never say there will never be work to be done.

“We’re very focused on supporting Nova Scotians and moving that needle of health care.”

Houston cited the introduction of the YourHealthNS app, which was developed for $10 million and helps users connect to health services, and the Patient Access to Care Act as two big moments for the provincial health-care system this year.

“(The app) almost has 140,000 downloads,” he said. “The delivery of health care is changing. Some people might not need a family doctor. Now through the app we can tell people they can go to a pharmacy.

“We’re seeing an uptake in pharmacies. I know a lot of those people would have ended up at the emergency department (previously).”

Beyond health care, Houston noted the ongoing homelessness problem and the devastating fires and floods that tore through the province over the summer as the other big issues of 2023. He said his government is investing in housing and shelters, noting the long-awaited Pallet shelters, originally announced in October, are on their way.

“Nobody wants to see people living rough,” he said. “It’s a heartbreaking thing to see. These are very personal situations and we’ll do what we can as a government. There’s progress being made on housing. Where it’s appropriate to have things built, they’re built.”

Houston said he wants to grow the workforce and Nova Scotia’s population in general. His government announced plans in 2022 to have two million people in the province by 2060.

“It’s a big province, there’s lots of space and lots of opportunity for growth,” he said. “We have the challenges of growth. As premier, I accept the challenges of growth because in this province we have seen the challenges of decline.

“People drive economies.”

When asked about his province collaborating with the federal government, whether it be Liberal or Conservative, in the new year and beyond, Houston said he will “put partisan stuff to the side” to strike the best deal for Nova Scotia.

“I align with those who support Nova Scotians,” he said. “As premier I try to deal with the sitting government as collaboratively as I can.

“I will never waver in my love of this province and my love of Nova Scotians. I’ll always stand up for what matters to Nova Scotians.”

