QEII infirmary expansion in Halifax begins

The biggest health-care construction project in Nova Scotia history has started at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

According to a Tuesday news release from the provincial government, the QEII Halifax Infirmary Expansion Project will involve the construction of a new emergency department entrance on Bell Road and ambulance entryway renovations on Summer Street.

“As we embark on this transformative expansion project, we are filled with excitement,” said Dr. Christy Bussey, executive medical director (Central Zone) with Nova Scotia Health, in the release. “The QEII Health Sciences Centre plays a vital role in the region’s healthcare landscape, and we are committed to delivering state-of-the-art facilities that will enhance patient care, advance medical research and help us attract and keep healthcare professionals.”

The expansion is part of the “More, Faster: The Action for Health Build” plan, which includes an acute care tower with 216 patient beds, 16 operating rooms, a larger emergency department, and upgraded diagnostic imaging.

The province is spending $254 million on this phase of the project.

“Nova Scotians deserve modern hospitals that support healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson. “This expansion project will revitalize healthcare in our province and boost our economy by creating more than 1,000 jobs for tradespeople and specialized workers here at home.”

