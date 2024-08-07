Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal

The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.

Tammy Constantine said the incident involved language directed at a young middle-level student.

In the email, Constantine declined to repeat the language.

“This type of behavior is entirely unacceptable and goes against the core values of our school community, which are rooted in respect, diversity, and inclusion,” she said. “First and foremost, our priority is the well-being of the student and his family who had to endure this and live with this hatred.”

The grounds at Salisbury Regional School are pictured. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)Constantine said parents will be contacted and security footage will be reviewed, adding there are a number of things the school can do to address the incident.

“We believe at Salisbury Regional it is essential to involve the entire school community in fostering a culture of respect and understanding,” Constantine said. “We encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of diversity, empathy, and standing up against racism.”

Salisbury Regional School's playground is pictured. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

Anglophone East School District Superintendent Randy MacLEAN said the incident happened around 7 p.m., but he said he doesn’t have many details.

"Information is still coming in. We understand there was an incident on one of our fields at Salisbury Regional, one of our playgrounds between some individuals and a family, but we're still trying to figure out what happened. We're still looking at video," said MacLEAN.

The superintendent didn't know the ages of the people involved, but said one of the children is going to Salisbury Regional School in September.

"We understand that it was a racialized event, that some words or some statements were made, but at the same time we're still working ourselves through that," said MacLEAN.

MacLEAN added that the school district is taking what happened very seriously and creating safe and inclusive environments for all students is a priority.

"I spoke with the principal this morning. I thanked her for her activism and for intervention and her work, but we're still working through the process," said MacLEAN.

In an email statement to CTV News, Salisbury Mayor Rob Campbell said the town is aware of an incident of racist remarks made towards a resident of the community on school property.

“This type of behaviour is entirely unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our community, nor our residents,” said Rob Campbell. “We are pleased to see the School take immediate action and are supportive of their efforts to ensure that steps are taken to address the unacceptable incident.“

More to come…

