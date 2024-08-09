Rain, wind expected as remnants of Debby pass by the Maritimes

The remnants of Debby are moving through the northeastern United States and combining with a weather front from the west.

The system still packs a tremendous amount of moisture. Heavy rain east of Ottawa and into southern Quebec has already lead to some reports of flooding.

Southern Quebec and the St. Lawrence River Valley may be looking at widespread rain totals of 100-to-150 mm of rain. There will be well over the average rain total for August in some cases.

Rainfall warnings on a risk of flooding and flash flooding continue for eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.

The remnants of Debby continue northward up the St. Lawrence River Valley Friday through Saturday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Maritimes rain and showers

While not in the bullseye of the heaviest rain, a soggy Friday has developed across the Maritimes.

There will be rain and shower across New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. Showers are expected to reach eastern Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Friday afternoon and evening.

There will be showers and drizzle for most of the Maritimes Friday night and rain in northwestern New Brunswick.

Showers with a risk of thunderstorms will clear New Brunswick Saturday morning. Scattered showers with a risk of thunderstorms arrive in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island late Saturday morning through afternoon.

Most rain totals for the Maritimes will range from 10-to-30 mm. Higher rain amounts of 40-to-60 mm are expected in northwest New Brunswick, which is under a rainfall warning. In the event of a thunderstorm, localized rain totals of 40 mm are possible for other communities in the Maritimes Friday through Saturday.

Most of the Maritimes can expect rain totals of 10 to 30 mm. Higher amounts possible in northwestern New Brunswick and in the event of thunderstorms. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Gusty Saturday, clearing for Sunday

A gusty southwest wind will develop late Friday night and Saturday morning for the Maritimes. Peak wind gusts of 50-to-70 km/h are expected. The windy conditions will continue Saturday afternoon with the wind easing Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday is the best of the two weekend days if you are looking for fair weather. It will be mostly sunny or a mix of sun and cloud across the region and high temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s.

A high and gusty southwest wind expected across the Maritimes by Saturday morning. The wind easing Saturday night into Sunday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)