Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued in N.B. as storm Debby heads east
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements in parts of New Brunswick Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby head towards eastern Canada.
Rainfall warning
According to Environment Canada’s website, 40 to 60 mm of rain is expected starting Friday afternoon and lasting until Saturday morning, with higher amounts possible.
“Thunderstorms may develop over some areas, producing locally heavier rainfall. Rainfall rates are expected to be heaviest overnight tonight. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” states the warning.
These areas were under a rainfall warning as of 1 p.m. Friday:
- Campbellton and eastern half of Restigouche County
- Edmundston and Madawaska County
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Western half of Restigouche County
Special weather statement
Other parts of New Brunswick are under a special weather statement. Environment Canada says 30 to 40 mm of rain is expected in these areas starting Friday afternoon and lasting until Saturday morning, with higher amounts possible.
“Areas of heavy rain associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby will affect parts of New Brunswick this afternoon into Saturday. Embedded thundershowers are also possible that could enhance rainfall amounts in some areas,” states the warning.
These areas were under a special weather statement as of 1 p.m. Friday:
- Fredericton and Southern York County
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County
- Mount Carleton-Renous Highway
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- Saint John and County
- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
- Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville Area
- Sussex-Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
- Woodstock and Carleton County
