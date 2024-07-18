The Saint John Fire Department is pitching the city’s first bylaw for outdoor burning, citing climate change and increased wildfire incidents.

A presentation at the city’s public safety committee meeting this week also highlighted the growing number of tent encampment fires around the city.

Saint John currently has guidelines for outdoor fire burning, but nothing enforceable aside from “nuisance fires.” Saint John is also currently exempt from burn restrictions issued by provincial fire watch.

“What we found is that Saint John is really the only major city that doesn’t have it in a bylaw,” said Saint John Fire Department Chief Rob Nichol.

Nichol said penalties and fines within the proposed bylaw would range from $2,400-to-$5,200, with administrative penalties between $240-and-$520.

“There’s discretion on this,” said Nichol. “A lot of it will be education first.”

Nichol was asked during the public safety committee what, if any role, a significant jump in encampment fires had played in developing a bylaw.

This past winter, three people in Saint John died from injuries suffered in encampment fires.

In the first six months of 2024, the Saint John Fire Department responded to almost 200 calls for fires or smoke at encampments.

The fire department has made stops and check-ins at encampments across the city. Nichol said fines wouldn’t necessarily be used as a bylaw mechanism at these sites.

“I think the encampment issue is something we need to look at,” said Nichol. “We certainly don’t want to cause more grief or more problems.”

The Saint John Fire Department has made recent changes to how it responds to 911 calls involving encampment fires, sending two trucks instead of one.

Nichol said the proposed bylaw would be similar to guidelines already in place, while also adhering to any restrictions implemented by the provincial fire watch in Saint John County.

The proposed bylaw wouldn’t require a permit for an outdoor fireplace on owner occupied property, nor require the use of screens on outdoor fireplaces. It would require a means of extinguishment near the fire (such as a garden hose), require a separation from structures and combustibles, limit the use of outdoor fireplace fuels to clean dry wood, and prohibit open fires.

Nichol said open flame barbeques (wood chip or charcoal) and propane or natural gas fueled outdoor fireplaces (fire bowls) would be exempt, with additional exemptions and permits granted for special events.

If approved, Nichol said public consultations and education would lead to a bylaw coming into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.