Police in Saint John, N.B., arrest suspect following assault, investigation

The Saint John Police issued a release to seek public assistance in locating Glendon Shields on Saturday morning. Glendon was wanted in relation to an ongoing assault and threats investigation.

On Saturday, at approximately 8:40 a.m., police responded to two incidents in the Rockwood Park Area. A 46-year-old man had been assaulted according to the earlier news release and a 41-year-old man had been confronted by a man with a knife.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries and was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital for treatment.

Members of the Saint John Police Emergency Tactical Services, a drone operator, and a canine unit from Kennebecasis Regional Police Force conducted an extensive search of the park and surrounding areas.

As a result of further investigation by the patrol members, the suspect was identified as Glendon Shields, 35 years old.

Saint John police force did not confirm any further details about the arrest. Shields remains in custody.

