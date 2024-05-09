Saint John, N.B., police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Saint John Police Force has arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for nearly three weeks.

According to a news release from police, Nathan Pomeroy, 43, breached the conditions of his statutory release on April 19, resulting in the warrant.

Police arrested Pomeroy without incident on Thursday.

Pomeroy is serving a two-year, seven-day sentence for multiple convictions, including assault, obstructing a peace officer, and theft over $5,000.

