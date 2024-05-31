ATLANTIC
    N.S. health authority says missing patient found

    Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Nova Scotia Health says a patient missing from a Halifax hospital been found.

    A previous news release from the health authority says the man went missing on Friday.

    An updated release from Nova Scotia Health says the man was found and returned to hospital.

