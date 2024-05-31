ATLANTIC
More

    • Halifax sees first-ever robot-assisted pediatric scoliosis surgery in Canada

    Share

    The first-ever robot-assisted pediatric scoliosis surgery in Canada recently happened in Halifax, representing a major leap in the region’s medical capabilities.

    Surgeons used the MAZOR X spinal robot to perform the operation at the QEII Health Science Centre this week.

    “Scoliosis is a curve of the spine,” said Dr. Ron El-Hawary, a pediatric spine surgeon who participated in the operation. “If we can predict it will get larger and larger into adulthood, then we would discuss a scoliosis fusion operation and place titanium rods into the bony part of the spine.

    “The robot gives us some advantages. To be able to more accurately place those anchors into those narrow channels of bone is very beneficial and we can see in real time in a CT scan where the screw is going.”

    According to a news release from the QEII Health Sciences Centre Foundation, the team also used the MAZOR X to perform the first-ever robot-assisted spinal surgery in Canada in July 2022.

    Surgeons used the MAZOR X spinal robot to perform an operation at the QEII Health Science Centre. (Source: Mike Lamb/CTV News Atlantic)

    “So many donors came together to support this robot,” said Susan Mullin, president and CEO of the QEII Foundation. “Sometimes we underestimate the power technology has in patient care and our ability to recruit talented nurses and doctors because we have the technology.

    “A robot allows our surgeons to be incredibly precise in the movements they make. It allows them to really plan the surgery in advance and that can only benefit patients.”

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    • Detroit Grand Prix hits the rooftop

      There are a lot of volunteers from Essex County in Detroit this weekend for the Grand Prix. The race is back in the heart of Detroit for a second straight year, and race car driver Jordan Taylor likes the changes to the track.

    • Sandpoint Beach records elevated levels of E. Coli

      One beach in Windsor-Essex is not recommended for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Sandpoint Beach has been listed with an E. coli level of 347 — all of the area beaches are between 15 and 108.

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News