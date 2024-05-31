Halifax sees first-ever robot-assisted pediatric scoliosis surgery in Canada

The first-ever robot-assisted pediatric scoliosis surgery in Canada recently happened in Halifax, representing a major leap in the region’s medical capabilities.

Surgeons used the MAZOR X spinal robot to perform the operation at the QEII Health Science Centre this week.

“Scoliosis is a curve of the spine,” said Dr. Ron El-Hawary, a pediatric spine surgeon who participated in the operation. “If we can predict it will get larger and larger into adulthood, then we would discuss a scoliosis fusion operation and place titanium rods into the bony part of the spine.

“The robot gives us some advantages. To be able to more accurately place those anchors into those narrow channels of bone is very beneficial and we can see in real time in a CT scan where the screw is going.”

According to a news release from the QEII Health Sciences Centre Foundation, the team also used the MAZOR X to perform the first-ever robot-assisted spinal surgery in Canada in July 2022.

Surgeons used the MAZOR X spinal robot to perform an operation at the QEII Health Science Centre. (Source: Mike Lamb/CTV News Atlantic)

“So many donors came together to support this robot,” said Susan Mullin, president and CEO of the QEII Foundation. “Sometimes we underestimate the power technology has in patient care and our ability to recruit talented nurses and doctors because we have the technology.

“A robot allows our surgeons to be incredibly precise in the movements they make. It allows them to really plan the surgery in advance and that can only benefit patients.”

