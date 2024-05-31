Police searching for man in connection with early morning stabbing in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man in connection with a stabbing that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of Portland Street around 7:15 a.m.

According to police, a man had been stabbed inside his vehicle by another man who he did not know after refusing to give him money.

The victim was taken to hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, five-foot-10, with a medium build and red facial hair. Police say he was wearing sunglasses, a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

