ATLANTIC
More

    • Saint John, N.B., police investigating arson that damaged building, vehicles

    Saint John Police Force
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force is investigating an alleged arson that damaged a building and several vehicles in the Port City on Saturday night.

    Officers responded to a reported structure fire in the 40-block of Frederick Street around 7:49 p.m., according to a news release from police. The fire department quickly extinguished the blaze.

    There were no reported injuries but several vehicles in the building and structure itself suffered significant damages.

    Police say they found damage to the back door where the suspect would have gained access to the building.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

    The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

    Lost Chopin music uncovered in 'thrilling' discovery

    A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frederic Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

    Trump ally Steve Bannon released from prison

    Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from prison early Tuesday, after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News