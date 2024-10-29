Saint John, N.B., police investigating arson that damaged building, vehicles

The Saint John Police Force is investigating an alleged arson that damaged a building and several vehicles in the Port City on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a reported structure fire in the 40-block of Frederick Street around 7:49 p.m., according to a news release from police. The fire department quickly extinguished the blaze.

There were no reported injuries but several vehicles in the building and structure itself suffered significant damages.

Police say they found damage to the back door where the suspect would have gained access to the building.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

