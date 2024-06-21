Saint John police didn’t commit criminal offence in death of man in cells: SiRT

The director of the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has determined no member of the Saint John Police Force committed a criminal offence in connection with a man who died in a cell last December.

According to a news release from SiRT, officers removed an intoxicated 48-year-old man from a Saint John business and put him in a cell on Dec. 14, 2023. He later went into medical distress and the officers performed CPR and first aid.

Paramedics tended to the man, but he died.

SiRT investigates all matters involving death, sexual assault, serious injury and intimate partner violence that may have arisen from the actions of any Nova Scotia or New Brunswick police officer.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.