    • Saint John police identify remains of man found near Reversing Falls

    A man's body was found in this area along the Saint John River on July 2, 2024. (CTV Atlantic) A man's body was found in this area along the Saint John River on July 2, 2024. (CTV Atlantic)
    The Saint John Police Force has identified the remains of a man found near the Reversing Falls earlier this week.

    According to a news release from police, they are investigating the death of James “Jimmy” Mailman, 47. Police found his remains on the shore of the Saint John River around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

    “The Saint John Police sends our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy Mailman at this most difficult time,” the release says.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

