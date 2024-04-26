Saint John police look for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man facing assault charges who missed a court appearance.

According to a news release from police, Bashar Alhamdan was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police say he did not show up to court as scheduled and a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 18.

Alhamdan is described as standing five-feet-eight-inches with brown eyes and brown hair.

People who see Alhamdan are warned not to approach him. Anyone with information on him is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

