    • Saint John police look for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    Bashar Alhamdan is pictured. (Source: Saint John Police Force) Bashar Alhamdan is pictured. (Source: Saint John Police Force)
    The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man facing assault charges who missed a court appearance.

    According to a news release from police, Bashar Alhamdan was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

    Police say he did not show up to court as scheduled and a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 18.

    Alhamdan is described as standing five-feet-eight-inches with brown eyes and brown hair.

    People who see Alhamdan are warned not to approach him. Anyone with information on him is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

