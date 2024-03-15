Salisbury N.B., highlights history for its 250-year celebration

It’s a history lesson for the masses with more than two-and-a-half centuries of charm, development and history inside the town boundaries of Salisbury, N.B.

“What’s been happening is this whole month over month the stories are coming out, we’re hearing people at the pancake breakfast or out and about in the community, we’re starting to hear the stories. We’re starting to capture them,” said Salisbury Mayor Robert Campbell.

2024 marks exactly 250 years since the area was permanently settled and the town is recognizing it with a year’s worth of events and celebrations.

Mayor Campbell says he hopes it brings forward a sense of pride for the town and the people who live there as well as grow the cultural aspect of the community and bring people together.

“I just really want people to be proud of where they’re from, that Salisbury is a great place as we’ve been unfolding our history, Connie Colpitts talked about the Silver Fox industry that was here, talking about how at one point Maclean’s magazine talked about New York City and Salisbury being the happening places,” he said.

Events and strategic projects coordinator Katy Doucette has been working hard to organize, research and bring this project to life.

“I’ve lived in Salisbury for most of my life, so to kind of do a more in-depth dive to look at not only the history but where we are today and bring the community together, that’s really cool and really special for me to see and be a part of.”

Throughout the year, each month will highlight a different theme, bringing forward specific events, celebrations, history and heritage:

January: Silver Foxes

February: Transportation

March: Organizations and Businesses

April: Agriculture

May: Families

June: Sports and Education

July: Petitcodiac River

August: Early Settlers

September: Local Government

October: Churches and Cemeteries

November: Veterans

December: Salisbury Today

“I think everyone can take something different from this project,” said Doucette. “My main goal is to bring the community together with that shared heritage, but to also teach residents a little more about our history. There’s families that have been in the community for decades.”

She adds each month will have a central event along with over-arching projects throughout most of the year, including a banner program aiming to highlight historical people, places and things.

“We’re taking this opportunity to explore all elements to our history so including those settlements that came before that permanent settlement, that documentation that we have 250 years ago, and what has come since that permanent settlement so touching on indigenous settlers and Acadian settlers as well as a Yorkshire settlers that settled here and brought us to where we are now,” she said.

The month of March focuses on organizations and businesses.

The town is encouraging residents to pick up a passport at town hall that allows people to go to 12 different local businesses, get a unique stamp, learn more about their role through time and be entered to win a draw at the end.

This event runs from March 11 until March 24.

In just two-and-a-half months, officials say the entire 250 celebration has been well-received in Salisbury.

“I think people are enjoying looking back on the history that not only they know of, but learning a little bit more of what came before them and bonding over that history,” said Doucette.

Mayor Campbell says while the town doesn’t want to be a huge city, he does want it to be recognized for everything it has to offer, including the locally-owned businesses and the people from today and in the past.

“History brings everybody together,” he said.

While the focus is on what made Salisbury what it is today, Campbell says it also marks just the start of what’s still to come.

“Five years ago when myself and a couple beautification people, we started with four banners to spark and interest in this 2024 celebration. It was just a pipe dream,” he said. “People grabbed a hold of it and are running with it, I’m just so proud of that, but I don’t want it to end.

“In 2025 I want a committee to still keep going forward and tell stories of individuals who maybe we didn’t capture this year. I want other stories to be pulled out of basements and closets and told because there’s so many great people.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.