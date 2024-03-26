ATLANTIC
More

    • Salmon River, N.S., man charged with child luring

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A 25-year-old Salmon River, N.S., man is facing sexual offence charges in connection to alleged child exploitation.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers launched an investigation after receiving a report of child exploitation on March 4. They learned the suspect allegedly initiated multiple romantic relationships with “female youth who were known to him.”

    The release says the suspect allegedly contacted victims online and exchanged intimate images.

    Bailey Raymond Deveau was charged with six counts of luring a child and six counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

    Deveau is being held in custody and will appear in court on April 9.

    Police believe there may be more victims in the case. Anyone with information on the alleged incidents is asked to call police at 902-645-2326, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

      It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News