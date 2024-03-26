Salmon River, N.S., man charged with child luring

A 25-year-old Salmon River, N.S., man is facing sexual offence charges in connection to alleged child exploitation.

According to an RCMP news release, officers launched an investigation after receiving a report of child exploitation on March 4. They learned the suspect allegedly initiated multiple romantic relationships with “female youth who were known to him.”

The release says the suspect allegedly contacted victims online and exchanged intimate images.

Bailey Raymond Deveau was charged with six counts of luring a child and six counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Deveau is being held in custody and will appear in court on April 9.

Police believe there may be more victims in the case. Anyone with information on the alleged incidents is asked to call police at 902-645-2326, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.