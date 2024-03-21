Simons opens first Maritime location in Halifax

ATLANTIC
    Nearly two years after it was first announced, Simons has opened its first Maritime location in Halifax.

    According to a social media post from the company, the store officially opened at the Halifax Shopping Centre on Thursday. The Quebec-based retailer says the store is their 17th location.

    “I’m super excited to see the client turnout, that’s why we exist in the end,” said Simons CEO and president Bernard LeBlanc. “It’s going to be a great opportunity (and) a privilege for us to serve the Halifax community.”

    Simons, which was founded in 1840, has stores in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

    The Halifax store is having a grand opening celebration from Thursday to Sunday.

