ATLANTIC
More

    • Slocum & Ferris closes after 129 years in Saint John City Market

    Slocum & Ferris in the Saint John City Market is pictured. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic) Slocum & Ferris in the Saint John City Market is pictured. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    The Saint John City Market had a different look for residents coming back from their March Break Monday, as Slocum & Ferris closed its doors after 129 years in business.

    The well-known uptown spot held its final day of operation on Saturday, which owner Corey Dugas admitted was perhaps the busiest Saturday he had seen since purchasing the poplar spot in 2021.

    While the decision is disappointing, Dugas says he is thankful to all those who have supported the business over his time as owner, and he is especially grateful for those who have come and said goodbye and wished him well over the past few days.

    The original Slocum & Ferris was founded in 1895 by Loyalist George W. Slocum and John D. Ferris.

    There is no word at this time of what will take over the vacated space in the market. The City of Saint John is slated to begin work on a 10-year strategic plan to revitalize the space, including the removal of the market’s middle lane.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News