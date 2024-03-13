Slow down: Speed limits to be lowered in downtown Dartmouth, N.S.
Drivers in Dartmouth, N.S., will have to keep a close eye on their speedometer in parts of the city: new speed limit reductions are coming.
According to a Wednesday news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the downtown Dartmouth area speed limit will be cut down from 50 km/h to 40 km/h.
The affected streets — which include the area bounded by Alderney Drive, Park Avenue, and Victoria Road — are:
- Park Avenue
- Park Lane
- Church Street
- Edward Street
- North Street
- King Street
- Queen Street
- Portland Street
- Wentworth Street
- Dundas Street
- Prince Street
- Victoria Road – Ochterloney Street to Alderney Drive
- Irishtown Road
- Green Street
Work on the speed limits will start on Thursday.
The release says studies have shown reducing speed limits from 50 km/h to 40 km/h increases the pedestrian survival rate by 40 per cent.
Earlier this month, the municipality announced Northern Peninsula Halifax and the Armcrescent area would receive similar speed reductions.
Downtown Dartmouth is getting new speed limits. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
