Slow down: Speed limits to be lowered in downtown Dartmouth, N.S.

Drivers in Dartmouth, N.S., will have to keep a close eye on their speedometer in parts of the city: new speed limit reductions are coming.

According to a Wednesday news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the downtown Dartmouth area speed limit will be cut down from 50 km/h to 40 km/h.

The affected streets — which include the area bounded by Alderney Drive, Park Avenue, and Victoria Road — are:

Park Avenue

Park Lane

Church Street

Edward Street

North Street

King Street

Queen Street

Portland Street

Wentworth Street

Dundas Street

Prince Street

Victoria Road – Ochterloney Street to Alderney Drive

Irishtown Road

Green Street

Work on the speed limits will start on Thursday.

The release says studies have shown reducing speed limits from 50 km/h to 40 km/h increases the pedestrian survival rate by 40 per cent.

Earlier this month, the municipality announced Northern Peninsula Halifax and the Armcrescent area would receive similar speed reductions.

Downtown Dartmouth is getting new speed limits. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)

