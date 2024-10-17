Solar garden program launches in Cape Breton

A subscription-based solar energy program is launching in Sydney, N.S.

Community development corporation New Dawn Enterprises will provide Pine Tree Park Estates homes and other buildings, according to a news release from the Nova Scotia government. People can buy a subscription for the solar energy and then receive a credit of $0.02 per kilowatt hour on their Nova Scotia Power bill.

A community solar garden will provide 555 kilowatts of energy to 29 residential and commercial subscribers. It’s expected to be operational later this month.

The project is the first of Canada’s subscription-based community solar program.

“Energy poverty in the CBRM is among the worst in the province,” said Erika Shea, CEO of New Dawn Enterprises, in the release. “The Pine Tree project lowers utility costs and reduces our negative impact on the climate.”

Nova Scotia gave $475,000 to New Dawn Enterprises to install the solar garden and later spent $5.2 million to help build more community solar gardens in other locations.

