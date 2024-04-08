Sprinkler system reduced at QEII Halifax Infirmary following water main break

The fire sprinkler system at Atlantic Canada's largest hospital is working at a reduced capacity days after a water main break.

The QEII Halifax Infirmary site was temporarily without running water and heat last Thursday.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says while there is water in the sprinkler lines, there is not the proper amount of pressure for it to fully function. It says it's working with the fire department and the building is being monitored.

Staff have also been told to limit the use of toasters, toaster ovens, microwaves, space heaters, and all open-element devices as a precaution.

NSH says the sprinkler system could be reduced for as long as a month.

When the water main break first occurred, patients and staff were told not to drink the water. The health authority says testing through the weekend has confirmed water at the hospital meets Canadian Drinking Water Quality guidelines, and is safe for drinking.

