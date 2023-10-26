St. Stephen ‘Chase the Ace’ craze tops one-million dollars

The ‘Chase the Ace’ craze has taken over the border town of St. Stephen, N.B.

Entering week 39 of the event, the jackpot has surpassed $1 million ahead of Thursday night’s draw with just 14 cards left in the deck.

“We were hoping to get anywhere from $50,000 to $100, 000, so we have gone well over what we expected to get out of this event,” says Chase the Ace MC Scott Moffatt. “We are achieving goals we didn’t even imagine achieving.”

Chase the Ace has sold more than $2 million in tickets. More than $252,000 has been given out to weekly winners, while more than $1 million will go towards supporting the 16 groups benefitting from the draw.

The groups include various sports teams, schools, and other community initiatives in the St. Stephen area.

“Each organization through the week they do their own fundraising,” says Chase the Ace president Rebecca Smith, who is also raising funds on behalf of Southern IceDogs Hockey. “So there is different numbers for the groups that come in, but at the end of the night from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. whatever we are bringing in is spilt evenly between amongst the 16 groups.”

April Bradford is the past president of the Milltown Elementary Home and School and she says the school has already put some of their money raised through the event to use.

“Our focus has been to make our playground and inclusive playground for everyone in the school and the community a well,” Bradford says. “We have been able to replace two pieces of equipment, and purchase four new pieces of equipment for the playground.”

The Charlotte United Soccer Club supports more than 600 youths in Charlotte County, including Deer Island and Campobello, N.B. Iain Johnson says their funds have allowed them to purchase new equipment for the years ahead.

“It’s giving us the opportunity to look at three five-year plans and purchase equipment that will last for years to come,” he says. “And also ensure these programs can expand throughout the area.”

“It’s allowing us to make a dent in future plans where often we are living hand to mouth year on year.”

Moffatt says none of this would be possible without a dedicated group of volunteers, especially in recent weeks.

“Without them we’d be in trouble,” he admits. “So hats off to all the volunteers because we’d be nothing without them.”

“I think (last week) was the first time we noticed it was quite packed in here at the legion,” Smith says. “The weather is changing, the jackpot is increasing so come on out and support the legion, because they are also one of the groups benefitting from Chase the Ace.”

Now that the jackpot has surpassed seven figures, everyone in town is hoping to catch the ace.

“I went to the bank the other day to make a deposit, and they told me there is a lot of buzz in there and that they hear all day long on how people would spend the money,” Moffatt laughs.

And what would he do if he won the over million dollar prize?

“I got to repeat what most people say,” says Moffatt. “I’d be debt free and go on a vacation.”

“I would share it with my mom and fix up my house up a little bit,” says resident Monique Savoie. “And hopefully be able to get her a new car.”

Johnson says he would put much of the money towards other groups he works with, and would expect to become a bit more popular.

“I have a lot of friends but I imagine I would have more afterwards,” he chuckles.

With the draw topping one million, St. Stephen resident Peter Vanstone purchased his first Chase the Ace ticket Thursday, and if he wins.

“Well I’m going to pay off all my bills and live happily ever after,” Vanstone says with a smile.

Tickets can be purchased through the various groups, and at the Royal Canadian Legion in St. Stephen up until 8:30 p.m.

The draw takes place at 9 p.m. sharp and is broadcasted on the group's Facebook page. If the Ace isn’t found this week, the draw will continue next week with just 13 cards left in the deck.