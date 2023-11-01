Stewiacke, N.S., family to donate this year's Tree for Boston

ATLANTIC
    A Stewiacke, N.S., family is continuing a decades-long tradition of gratitude and friendship by shipping a Christmas tree to the province’s southern neighbour.

    According to a news release from the province of Nova Scotia, Bette Gourley has donated a 45-foot white spruce as this year’s Tree for Boston, which is an annual show of thanks to the American city for sending supplies and medical personnel to the Maritimes hours after the Halifax Explosion of 1917.

    "Sending a tree to Boston is a deeply rooted tradition in Nova Scotia," said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, in the release. "We will be forever grateful for the aid Boston provided after the Halifax Explosion. And what better time of year to show that gratitude than around the holidays."

    The tree cutting ceremony, which is open to the public, will happen at the Gourley family’s property at 680 Highway 2 at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 15.

    "We planted this tree 40 years ago, and we decorated it every year for Christmas until it got too tall,” Gourley said. “We're very pleased and honoured that it's this year's Tree for Boston, in thanks for their help after the Halifax Explosion. My husband was very community minded, and our two sons and I try to carry on that spirit in our lives.

    “We sincerely hope the people of Boston enjoy this tree as much as we have over the years."

    The tree will leave Halifax on Nov. 19 and it will be lit up at Boston Common on Nov. 30.

