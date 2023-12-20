ATLANTIC
More

    • Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

    A school bus in this undated file image. A school bus in this undated file image.

    NOVA SCOTIA

    All schools appear to be open.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    Anglophone South School District: Campobello Island Consolidated, Sir James Dunn Academy, Vincent Massey Elementary, Back Bay Elementary, Deer Island Community School, Lawrence Station Elementary, and St. Stephen High are all closed due to power outages.

    Anglophone West School District: Harvey Elementary, Harvey High, Keswick Valley Memorial, Kingsclear Consolidated, Liverpool Elementary, McAdam Elementary, Nashwaak Valley School, Oromocto High, Gesner Street Elementary, Hubbard Avenue Elementary, Harold Peterson Middle, Lincoln Elementary Community School, Geary Elementary Community School, Nashwaaksis Middle, Donald Fraser Memorial, Tobique Valley High, Bath Community School, Bristol Elementary, and Canterbury High are all closed due to power outages.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    All schools appear to be open.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The federal government outlines its plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles, Donald Trump is removed from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado and a Manitoba researcher decodes a cryptogram found in the folds of a Victoria-era silk dress. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News