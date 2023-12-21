Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

NOVA SCOTIA

Schools are closed for Christmas break.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Anglophone South School District: Back Bay Elementary, Deer Island Community School, and Lawrence Station Elementary are closed due to power outages.

Anglophone West School District: McAdam Elementary, McAdam High, and Liverpool Street Elementary are closed due to power outages. Harvey Elementary and Harvey High are closed due to hazardous road conditions.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

All schools appear to be open.