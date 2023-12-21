Strong wind, heavy snow for eastern parts of the Maritimes

A strong northerly wind and periods of snow will continue to impact parts of Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia Thursday night into Friday.

The most snow accumulation is expected in Cape Breton. Northern Inverness and Victoria Counties are under a winter storm warning. Snow amounts of up to 25 cm are possible through Friday with more in the Cape Breton Highlands. The snow will be accompanied by a north wind gusting up to 90 km/hr through Friday morning. The strong wind will blow the falling snow around producing periods of near whiteout conditions Thursday night through Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is expected for parts of Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

Snow totals of 10-to-15 cm are possible for much of the remainder of Cape Breton. That snow will be blown around by the strong north wind as well. A blowing snow advisory in place for Cape Breton, Richmond, and southern Inverness County.

Snow amounts of five-to-15 cm are possible for parts of Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties in Nova Scotia Thursday night through Friday. Eastern Prince Edward Island could pick up five-to-10 cm of snow with up to five centimetres possible for the rest of that province. Snow squall conditions are a risk in the gusty north wind through Friday morning.

Strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected through Friday morning for eastern areas of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Cape Breton, Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, and Prince Edward Island are all under a wind warning. North winds gusting up to 90 km/hr will continue into Friday morning before gusts diminish below 90 km/hr through the day.

The change to icy, snowy, and windy weather follows days of heavy rain in eastern Nova Scotia. Dozens of personal weather stations in that part of the region have recorded some three-day rain totals in the range of 100-to-200 mm. The rain contributing to flooding issues in areas such as Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

A biting wind chill for Thursday night and Friday.

The high wind continues to impact ferry services. Marine Atlantic Ferries with several cancelled sailings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland for Thursday and Friday.

The wind will also produce a biting wind chill Thursday night into Friday. The combination of cold and wind will make it feel in the range of -12 to -19 C for the Maritimes Thursday night through Friday morning. The wind chill is expected to improve by Saturday.