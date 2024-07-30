ATLANTIC
    • Sum 41 backs out of Maritime weekend shows

    Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs during a concert in Quebec City on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs during a concert in Quebec City on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
    Days before they were set to go onstage at the Area 506 Festival in Saint John and the Jubilee in New Glasgow, N.S., Canadian band Sum 41 has backed out for medical reasons.

    According to a post from the band, they will be unable to perform as scheduled on Saturday in New Glasgow and on Sunday in Saint John due to a “minor back injury that requires a few weeks of physician ordered recuperation.”

    The band said they plan to continue their final world tour in September.

    In a Facebook post, Area 506 announced Juno Award-winning group The Beaches will now headline the Sunday show.

    The festival runs from Friday to Sunday and features acts such as Our Lady Peace, PUP, and Alvvays.

