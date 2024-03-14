Suspect who tried to flee police in lake arrested: N.S. RCMP

A 39-year-old man is all wet after he allegedly tried to flee Nova Scotia RCMP by swimming in Lake William.

According to an RCMP news release, officers learned about a red Mazda sedan with rear-end damage driving at high rates of speed in the Halifax area on Tuesday. The vehicle was reported stolen from West Hants and failed to stop for Halifax Regional Police.

Police spotted the vehicle on Waverly Road and used a spike belt on it around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle kept driving and 15 minutes later officers received a call of two suspicious people in the Lakewood Drive area.

The release says officers arrested a 30-year-old Halifax woman at the scene, but the other suspect jumped into Lake William. He swam to the middle of the lake and started to ask for help as he struggled. Officers used a paddle boat to rescue him.

Jonathan Lee Boudreau, from Cheverie, was charged with:

dangerous operation

flight from peace officer

operation while impaired

possession of property obtained by crime

operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s licence

four counts of failure to comply with an order

driving a motor vehicle without motor vehicle liability police

operating an unregistered vehicle

Boudreau appeared in court on Wednesday and he was remanded into custody. He will be back in court on April 4.

The woman was released without charges.

