Sydney, N.S., construction set to wrap up before September
The third and final phase of the Charlotte Street construction in Sydney, N.S., is taking shape, but the street remains torn up, including a section in front of a restaurant that closed its downtown location until the fall.
"The first week that we were closed for construction, we were down 50 per cent, and we were like 'OK, we'll make some adjustments. We can do it,’” said Kara Lackie, co-owner of Selkie’s Neighbourhood Diner. “Then, the next week was 75 per cent and then the next week we were down 85 per cent with our business."
The owners have continued to sell food at a second location – The Mermaid – and while they made new customers out of construction workers, they said the work downtown can't be finished soon enough.
"Especially at this point, we are really stretched,” said co-owner Cory Blundon. “We're doing what we can. Our customers have been amazing. Everyone's been showing up to support us, but we're missing out on tourists and walkthroughs."
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) says the target date for completion of the Charlotte Street redevelopment project remains the end of August. The work should be finished just before the new Nova Scotia Community College Marconi Campus opens in the downtown area in September.
"I'm happy to say that we're still on time for the final phase,” said Jenna MacQueen with CBRM communications. "It will all be reopened in advance of the opening for the NSCC Sydney Waterfront Campus."
Principal Carla Arsenault told CTV Atlantic in an email construction outside the NSCC campus remains on schedule and on budget.
The owners of Selkie’s are not against the construction; in fact, they’re hoping it will be worth it in the end.
"But we're really looking forward to it being over, having a beautiful new street and having a couple of thousand new customers to feed,” Blundon said.
According to the NSCC's academic calendar, fall term classes are set to begin Sept. 4.
